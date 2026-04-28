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Apartments for sale in Hlusanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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1 property total found
2 room apartment in Hlusa, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hlusa, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/2
Contract number with the agency 54/8 from 2026-04-24
$14,500
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