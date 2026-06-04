Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Fanipalski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
сommercial properties
3
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 1 432 m² in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 432 m²
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 1 432 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention a completely new warehouse complex of class "A", located at the a…
$1,22M
VAT
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go