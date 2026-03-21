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Offices for Sale in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Office 326 m² in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 326 m²
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 326 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of warehouse, production DvorushcheAddress: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, a.g. Dv…
$150,000
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