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Cottages with garden for sale in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Dukora, Belarus
Cottage
Dukora, Belarus
Area 76 m²
A house built for itself. Extreme section 21.5 acres in ag. Dukora near the river Svisloch ❤…
$121,684
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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Properties features in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
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Luxury
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