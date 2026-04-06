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Houses for sale in Douhauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 properties total found
Cottage in Douhauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Douhauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Two-level house in Melkovichi, 173 sq.m ❤️ Excellent two-level house with an area of 173 squ…
$129,000
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
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House in Douhauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Douhauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
House with all communications in Mazur region, Soligorsky district. ❤️ The restored house wi…
$45,500
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
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