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Pool Houses for sale in Domzarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Domzarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Domzarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 238 m²
A unique country house (house) on the shore of the Berezinsky Canal is for sale in a unique …
$55,000
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Properties features in Domzarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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