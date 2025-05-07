Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dokshytsy District, Belarus

Bagomlski selski Savet
3
House in Sitcauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Sitcauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
A home with a history that began more than 100 years ago. A strong wooden house that has ret…
$4,200
House in Zamastocca, Belarus
House
Zamastocca, Belarus
Area 155 m²
Cozy house for sale in the agro-town Zamostochye, Dokshitsky district! Looking for the perf…
$18,900
House in Barozkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barozkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
The plot is located in the village of Novaya Vileika, Dachnaya Street, Vitebsk region, 80 km…
$9,900
3 room apartment in Kruleuscyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kruleuscyna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/3
Everything is nearby, within walking distance: station, kindergarten, school, hospital, shop…
$12,500
