Residential properties for sale in Dobrush District, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Zhunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zhunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
A country house is sold in residential condition. The plot of 9 acres of the correct shape, …
$3,500
House in Dobrush, Belarus
House
Dobrush, Belarus
Area 95 m²
It is proposed to buy a house in the city of Dobrush on Vlasenko street A good brick house b…
$18,000
