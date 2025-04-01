Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Chazouski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Chazouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Chazova, Belarus
House
Chazova, Belarus
Area 95 m²
$42,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Chazova, Belarus
House
Chazova, Belarus
Area 155 m²
$57,500
