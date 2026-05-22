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Apartments for sale in Chashniki District, Belarus

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2 room apartment in Novalukoml, Belarus
2 room apartment
Novalukoml, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 5/5
Bright, warm apartment is located on the 5th floor in a 5-storey block house built in 1973 o…
$20,502
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