  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Byerazino District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Byerazino District, Belarus

4 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
is offered for the sale of Poldom in the village of Guta – picturesque corner near the river…
$21,000
House in Byerazino, Belarus
House
Byerazino, Belarus
Area 54 m²
The house has 4 rooms + kitchen 5.3 sq. m. The plot is 12 acres, well-groomed, there is a ga…
$25,900
House in Bagusevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Bagusevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
For sale is a house for year-round living with an area of 49.7 sq.m., with two living rooms …
$11,000
2 bedroom house in Bagusevicki selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Bagusevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique place to create a business project or for your family to relax.The plot is privatel…
$155,000
