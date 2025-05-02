Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Byerazino District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Byerazino District, Belarus

Paplauski selski Savet
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Byerazino, Belarus
2 room apartment
Byerazino, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/4
House after overhaul, insulated, neatly furnished, floors – board, cafe in the bathroom / no…
$26,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
It is offered for the sale of a three -room apartment in a two -apartment building
$21,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
For sale half house (3-room apartment in a two-family house) in the city of Guta. The villag…
$21,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
It is offered for the sale of a three -room apartment in a two -apartment building in the vi…
$21,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Byerazino District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go