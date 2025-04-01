Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Byerastavitsa District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Byerastavitsa District, Belarus

Konyuhovskiy selskiy Sovet
3
6 properties total found
House in Konyuhi, Belarus
House
Konyuhi, Belarus
Area 58 m²
House for sale in the village of Konyukhi (central estate of Konyukhovsky village council, B…
$8,000
Leave a request
House in Konyuhovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Konyuhovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
$16,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vyalikaya Byerastavitsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vyalikaya Byerastavitsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/4
Location: Grodno region, Berestovitsky district, urban-type settlement Bolshaya Berestovitsa…
$27,900
Leave a request
3 room house in Konyuhovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
3 room house
Konyuhovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy residential house in the village of Lapenevtsy, Berestovitsky district, is for sale T…
$16,900
Leave a request
3 room house in Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room house
Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
$54,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vyalikaya Byerastavitsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vyalikaya Byerastavitsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
$21,800
Leave a request

Property types in Byerastavitsa District

houses

Properties features in Byerastavitsa District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes