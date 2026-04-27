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Cottages for sale in Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 420 m²
It is proposed to buy the operating Agro estate "Golden stream" The estate is located 25 km …
$390,265
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