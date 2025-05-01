Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Babruysk
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Babruysk, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
4 bedroom apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Part of the house in Bobruisk, with an area of ​​63.2 square meters. meters, with gas and ba…
$27,900
Leave a request
Apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
Apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Part of the house in Bobruisk, an area of 63.2 square meters. meters, with gas and bathroom.…
$27,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Babruysk, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go