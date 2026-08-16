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Residential properties with garden for sale in Aziorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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houses
5
1 property total found
in Aziory, Belarus
Aziory, Belarus
Area 27 m²
On sale half house - 2-room isolated apartment on the street. New, 9 in the middle of ag. La…
$19,147
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Properties features in Aziorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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