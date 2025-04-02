Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Alieksandryjski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Alieksandryjski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Apartment in Alieksandryjski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Alieksandryjski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
Poldoma is sold at the address: Mogilev region, Shklovskaya district, agro-hornkok Alexandri…
$4,500
Properties features in Alieksandryjski sielski Saviet, Belarus

