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Short-term rental villas in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

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Holiday Villa With Sea View And Private Garden For Daily Rent In Vlora, Albanian Riviera in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Holiday Villa With Sea View And Private Garden For Daily Rent In Vlora, Albanian Riviera
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa Meminaj - Soak in the stunning sea views from this 4-bedroom villa in Vlore. This stun…
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
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