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Condos in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

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Condo 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 6/10
LUXURY SUPER APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+2+2,IN VLORA ALBANIA! This stunning apartment, recently…
$321,685
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Century 21 Marina
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