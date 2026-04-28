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Split level flats and apartments in Tirana Municipality, Albania

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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kashar, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kashar, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
FOR SALE: Two Modern Loft Apartments – Ardenes Area, Tirana Net area: 101.8 m² Two s…
$145,731
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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