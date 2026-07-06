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Long term flats and apartments rentals in Shkoder, Albania

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2 properties total found
Apartment in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Apartment
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Area 104 m²
Ne kompleksin Vizion Plus jepet me qira apartament 2+1 me qira. Kati 8 dhe ka nje siperfaqe …
$743
per month
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Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 8/9
Jepet me qira apartament komod dhe i mirëorganizuar në Kompleksin Star, i pozicionuar në kat…
$1,144
per month
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Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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