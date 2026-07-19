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Long term commercial properties rentals in Shkodër Municipality, Albania

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Commercial property 300 m² in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Commercial property 300 m²
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 4/12
Ambienti ka një sipërfaqe prej 300 m² dhe jepet bosh. Ndodhet në katin e 4-t me ashensor dhe…
$2,516
per month
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
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