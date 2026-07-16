Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Orikum
  4. Short-term rental
  5. Studio apartment

Short-term rental studios in Orikum, Albania

;
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Albanian Riviera Modern Studio For Holidays In Vlora, With Pool And Next To The Ionian Sea in Radhime, Albania
Albanian Riviera Modern Studio For Holidays In Vlora, With Pool And Next To The Ionian Sea
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 453 m²
Floor 5/5
The Palm Cherry Studio 505 in Vlorë has capacity for 3 people. The studio is comfortable, i…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go