Houses for sale in Lushnja, Albania

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Houses in Bashkia Lushnje, Albania

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House in Bashkia Lushnje, Albania
House
Bashkia Lushnje, Albania
Area 146 m²
Farm for sell in Lushnje. Land (truall) 450m2 +private house 146 m2. The land is all planted…
$117,940
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