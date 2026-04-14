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Long term houses rentals in Bashkia Kavaje, Albania

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3 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Golem, Albania
5 bedroom house
Golem, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
For rent: "Villa 3 - Floors" located in the “Diell” Complex in the Qerret area. This villa h…
$2,074
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
6 bedroom villa in Golem, Albania
6 bedroom villa
Golem, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 202 m²
Floor 3/3
Qerreti Beach is one of the most sought-after attractions for vacations, not only in summer …
$11,623
per month
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Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom Villa in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom Villa
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3
Modern and functional villa, suitable for family living, located in a quiet and easily acces…
$708
per month
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Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
English, Italiano, Türkçe
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