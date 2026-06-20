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Daily rental apartments in Kamëz Municipality, Albania

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Univers City in Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Univers City
Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 8/10
For Rent: 2+1 Apartment with Two Balconies in Univers City Complex, Near QTU Both bedroom…
$35
per night
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