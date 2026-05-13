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Long term Conference halls rentals in Kamëz Municipality, Albania

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Conference hall 9 000 m² in Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Conference hall 9 000 m²
Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Area 9 000 m²
Number of floors 5
🏭 Industrial Space for Rent – Bathore Two industrial buildings are offered for rent located…
$21,140
per month
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Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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