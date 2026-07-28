Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Fier
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Long term flats and apartments rentals in Bashkia Fier, Albania

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sheq i Vogel, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Sheq i Vogel, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/8
Apartamenti ndodhet ne rruge 5 Maji,pozicionohet ne katin e trete te nje ndertimi te ri me a…
$457
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go