Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Rrogozhine
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Bashkia Rrogozhine, Albania

Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
EXCLUSIVE! COMMERCIAL WAREHOUSE FOR SALE AT KAVAJA EXIT – STRATEGIC MAIN ROAD POSITION in Lekaj, Albania
EXCLUSIVE! COMMERCIAL WAREHOUSE FOR SALE AT KAVAJA EXIT – STRATEGIC MAIN ROAD POSITION
Lekaj, Albania
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 2
💰 Price: €350,000 📍 Location: Kavaja Exit, Durrës 🏢 Type: Commercial property / warehouse …
$407,377
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go