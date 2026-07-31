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Villas in Bashkia Puke, Albania

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1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bashkia Puke, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 202 m²
Floor 3
Plazhi i Qerretit eshte nje nga atraksionet me te kerkuara per pushime dhe jo vetem ne vere …
$1,09M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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