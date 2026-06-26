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Penthouses in Bashkia Mirdite, Albania

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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fan, Albania
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fan, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 253 m²
Floor 7/7
The apartment is located on the seventh residential floor, with a net area of 142.7 m2 and a…
$390,716
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Français, Italiano, Українська
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