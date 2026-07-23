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Long term flats and apartments rentals in Bashkia Librazhd, Albania

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Librazhd, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Librazhd, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 5/5
Jepet me qera ambient i përshtatur për zyra te Selvia, Rr. Dibrës. Apartamenti pozicionohet…
$858
per month
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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