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Apartments in Bashkia Kurbin, Albania

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Fushe Kuqe, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Fushe Kuqe, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
Apartamenti ndodhet në një zonë të qetë dhe strategjike shume afër detit dhe rrugëve kryesor…
$165,856
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Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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