Hotels for sale in Bashkia Himare, Albania

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Himare
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels and hotel rooms in Bashkia Himare, Albania

;
сommercial properties
3
Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 200 m² in Gjilek, Albania
Hotel 1 200 m²
Gjilek, Albania
Area 1 200 m²
? Dhermi ? Land area: 8000m2 ? Construction area: 1200m2 ▪️ Price: 4,000,000 Euros Dhërmi i…
$4,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go