Thassos Real Estate
Our office, Thassos Real Estate, was founded in 2005 by Ms. Mammou Asimenia and it is located in Limenas, the capital of Thassos.
We have a wide variety of properties from detached houses, apartments, plots of land, parcels, businesses, hotels, which is able to largely meet your requirements.We take care of all the procedures to get your property but the service does not stop here, we support you after the sale by providing after sales service according to your needs. At the same time, our permanent stay and our many years of experience in the field are the guarantee for your excellent choice and they are able to make your dream come true. Respectfully to the needs of customers and with the provision of personalized services, our company undertakes the Real Estate procedures on the island of Thassos but also selectively in addition with a highly organized system.