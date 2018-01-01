PropertyHunter

  1. Realting.com
We have been living in Montenegro for more than 6 years. Not just living I would say, but enjoying every single day spent in this amazing and unique country, which is extremely diverse and multifaceted. The country which is very kind, cozy, home-like and at the same time has incredible potential. Our company offers to build a home of your dreams — your paradise, a place where you can run away not worrying about anything. In addition, Montenegro offers a favorable investment climate - here you can have a stable income and an increase in your capital. Our knowledge, experience, skills and expertise will give you comfort, a sense of reliability and stability.
When you buy any property overseas, whether it's for use as a holiday home, permanent home or investment, you want to ensure you are using the right people to help you through the process, and that's where, if you are looking to buy property in Montenegro, the team at CMM Montenegro can help. Fully established and with eight operational departments in our head office, we are a global business and have been recognised for our achievements, most recently winning an award at the European Property Awards 2019-2020. We have highly experienced staff on hand to help, who are experts in their fields, and can assist with all your real estate needs, whatever you are looking for, such as a cosy house in Montenegro, a fabulous seafront apartment, a luxurious Montenegrin Villa, a profitable commercial property or a vast plot. We can also help with the construction of a new villa, if you choose to do your own design & build, here in Montenegro. Recently, we also became part of the Citizenship by Investment program, allowing you to gain Montenergin Citizenship, if you meet the terms and conditions. So, if you would like to expand your business vastly, or acquire a renowned passport of Montenegro, our experienced team will expertly guide you upon the path to obtaining the passport of Montenegro.
A young agency in which a team with extensive experience in Montenegro is assembled.

Our office is situated in Dobrota near Kotor, however we have a network of reputable partners situated in all the regions of Montenegro as well as International partners to whom we have long-term business relations.

Our network of reputable lawyers helps us providing our clients a full service.

Our main services are:

-sales

-consultancy

-financing advises

-maintenance

-renting

As per request we can reccomend experts in insurance, internal design, architecture, building.

VEVI — Real Estate Agency stands for Vera and Victoria - Vera (Faith) in us and the Success of your business with us! We try to make every client feel special. The main principles of our work are: out care for the interests of the client, total confidentiality, and the legality of all transactions. Therefore, about 70% of clients come to us on the recommendation of their friends and acquaintances. As one of the largest real estate agencies in the city of Bar, we have a large database of real estate properties: be it an apartment, house, land, or commercial real estate. We can offer you various purchase options, from “fresh” buying in newly built houses to purchasing a modest home. Our experts are always happy to help in choosing real estate: they can easily sel ect the best option fr om all the real estate in Montenegro currently available in the database. Our real estate agency works directly with investors, developers, and construction companies, which allows us to make significant discounts to our esteemed clients.

