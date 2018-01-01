  1. Realting.com
Belarus, ул. Тельмана, 44, г. Гомель РБ, 246003
OOO Liga prava - Nedvizhimost
Real estate agency
2008
English, Русский
www.ligaprava.com
Company description
13 years in the real estate market of the Republic of Belarus.
Services
Types of services: Legal assistance in business deals involving real estate: from land survey to the commissioning of any buildings and structures, constructions, premises. Sales aids. We work with citizens and businesses. Assistance in: -registration, -sale, -purchase, -renting out of any real estate.
Aleksey Petrushenko
Aleksey Petrushenko
