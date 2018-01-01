VARIANT
The Variant real estate agency is currently one of the leading and dynamically developing real estate companies in Minsk and its suburbs. The main component of our agency's success is the professionalism of a team of goal-oriented and ambitious individuals. The company's specialists are a fusion of wisdom, experience and young energy, which makes it easy and comfortable to solve your housing problem with the Variant agency. Our company's activities are focused on providing real estate services to the society and companies in property transaction operations. Over the past year alone, we helped about 700 families to successfully resolve their housing issue. We are looking to the future, that is why we have developed and successfully operate a training and trainee adaptation system, who in the foreseeable future will become colleagues in our professional team. The Variant real estate agency database includes various offers for any taste and budget of potential customers, as well as constantly enriches with up-to-date ads of the real estate industry.
We assist in buying and selling of residential and commercial real estate