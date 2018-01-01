  1. Realting.com
Belarus, ул.Платонова, д.49, корпус А, пом.2, 220012 Минск
Real estate agency
2015
English, Русский
variant-an.by
Company description

The Variant real estate agency is currently one of the leading and dynamically developing real estate companies in Minsk and its suburbs. The main component of our agency's success is the professionalism of a team of goal-oriented and ambitious individuals. The company's specialists are a fusion of wisdom, experience and young energy, which makes it easy and comfortable to solve your housing problem with the Variant agency. Our company's activities are focused on providing real estate services to the society and companies in property transaction operations. Over the past year alone, we helped about 700 families to successfully resolve their housing issue. We are looking to the future, that is why we have developed and successfully operate a training and trainee adaptation system, who in the foreseeable future will become colleagues in our professional team. The Variant real estate agency database includes various offers for any taste and budget of potential customers, as well as constantly enriches with up-to-date ads of the real estate industry.

Services

We assist in buying and selling of residential and commercial real estate

Our agents in Belarus
Ekaterina Bruy
Ekaterina Bruy
51 properties
7 properties
“Center of Real Estate Services “Capital Apartments ”LLC has a team of highly qualified specialists whose competence, many years expertise and professionalism enables to solve matters of any complexity level. Our specialists provide services in the real estate business for 8 years, 60 percent of them have passed a certification obtaining a Certificate of a Realtor. We insure our liability to the client under a contract for the provision of real estate services in the amount of 255,000 rubles that guarantees high quality services and the legality of the transaction.
