  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. MGM HOME SP. Z O.O.

MGM HOME SP. Z O.O.

Poland, Aleja Władysława Reymonta, 10a /159
;
MGM HOME SP. Z O.O.
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English, Polski
Our agents in Poland
mgm2home@gmail.com
mgm2home@gmail.com
Agencies nearby
Perfect Place

The Perfect Place office has been working in the real estate market since 2011. We started out in Wroclaw, then opened a new branch in Katowice: now we work all throughout Silesia. Over this period of time, we have accumulated the necessary experience to provide our services at the highest level. We focus primarily on a professional and individual approach to each client. You can rest assured that our innovative tools will provide you with the most cost-effective solutions.

TAIRAGROUP SP z O.O.
4 properties
TAIRAGROUP is a Polish-Ukrainian company with headquarters in Krakow, Poland.
GÓRALCZYK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
119 properties

GÓRALCZYK REAL ESTATE is a modern, client-oriented company that provides professional and secure services in the real estate market. Our comprehensive offers guarantee qualified assistance to every client. If you decide to cooperate with our company, you can rest assured that you will find what you are looking for with us, and that we will help you achieve your goals and make your dreams come true.

Etalon Estate Group
1 607 properties

International real estate agency in Poznan, Poland. We provide services for the purchase of real estate in Poland and other countries. Primary and secondary real estate market. The level of professionalism and experience of our experts allows us to serve all segments of the real estate market - from small flats and houses to hotels, business centres and industrial buildings. Our clients can rely on our experts to supervise the complete transaction, from signing the real estate contract and presenting the properties before notary formalities and the actual handover of the real estate as well as 24/7 availability of our professionals. We provide additional related services such as mortgage lending, design and decoration and property management.

 

Witkowski&Rajter
5 properties
Realting.com
Go