Elchariszone realty is an arm of ETL, that focuses on real estate business. We assist in buying, selling and renting of property, building, home or land.

Majorly, we assist homeowners, businesses and investors buy and sell all four types of properties; residential (undeveloped land, houses, condominiums, and townhouses) and for commercial real estate (office buildings, warehouses, and retail store buildings); and of industrial real estate: factories, mines, and farms.