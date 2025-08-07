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Residential complex Marina Club

Batumi, Georgia
from
$82,500
from
$1,500/m²
;
5
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ID: 36533
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi
  • Address
    Lech and Maria Kaczynski Street, 17 a 19

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    18

About the complex

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Marina Club - premium residential complex

A modern project developed by leading architects and designers in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The complex forms a new quality of the urban environment and fits perfectly into the rhythm of the modern city.

🏢 Architecture and Conception

- 3 housing blocks
- 16 and 18 floors
A single podium with internal infrastructure
- total area of the complex - 105 000 m2

📊 Investment potential

- 94% of objects were implemented
High demand for real estate
limited number of available lots

🏠 Apartment

Areas: 28 to 110 m2
Cost: $40,000 to $262,000

📅 Status of the project

Start of construction: 2022
Completion of construction: 2025
The complex is ready

Lot NP019RM

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
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Developer news

07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
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Residential complex Marina Club
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