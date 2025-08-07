Residential complex Marina Club

Marina Club - premium residential complex
A modern project developed by leading architects and designers in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
The complex forms a new quality of the urban environment and fits perfectly into the rhythm of the modern city.
🏢 Architecture and Conception
- 3 housing blocks
- 16 and 18 floors
A single podium with internal infrastructure
- total area of the complex - 105 000 m2
📊 Investment potential
- 94% of objects were implemented
High demand for real estate
limited number of available lots
🏠 Apartment
Areas: 28 to 110 m2
Cost: $40,000 to $262,000
📅 Status of the project
Start of construction: 2022
Completion of construction: 2025
The complex is ready
Lot NP019RM