Residential complex Marina Club

Marina Club - premium residential complex

A modern project developed by leading architects and designers in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The complex forms a new quality of the urban environment and fits perfectly into the rhythm of the modern city.

🏢 Architecture and Conception

- 3 housing blocks

- 16 and 18 floors

A single podium with internal infrastructure

- total area of the complex - 105 000 m2

📊 Investment potential

- 94% of objects were implemented

High demand for real estate

limited number of available lots

🏠 Apartment

Areas: 28 to 110 m2

Cost: $40,000 to $262,000

📅 Status of the project

Start of construction: 2022

Completion of construction: 2025

The complex is ready

Lot NP019RM