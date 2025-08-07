Residential complex STATUS HOUSE

Status House is a modern residential complex in the area of New Boulevard Batumi, just 270 meters from the sea and the promenade. The complex combines stylish architecture, panoramic views, comfort and high investment attractiveness.

The advantages of the complex:

• 270 meters to the sea

• Panoramic windows and beautiful views

• Modern layouts

• High ceilings

• Closed territory and security 24/7

• Concierge service and design halls

• Sports and playgrounds

• A well-maintained yard and bicycle parking

• High-speed elevators

• Developed infrastructure nearby

• 5 minutes walk to the park and promenade

• Excellent option for living and investing

Location.

The complex is located on Adlia Street, next to New Boulevard, Metro City, restaurants, parks and the beach. Convenient transport accessibility and proximity of the airport make the location especially comfortable both for living and for renting.

About the complex

The 18-storey residential complex is made according to modern technologies using high-quality materials. Panoramic glazing, designer entrance groups and thoughtful infrastructure create a comfortable environment for living and relaxing.

Apartments

The complex features studios, apartments with 1, 2 or more bedrooms with an area of 29 to 85 m2 with balconies and modern European layouts.

Lot NP029RM