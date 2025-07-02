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Geo Estate

Georgia, Tbilisi
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2018
On the platform
On the platform
4 years 3 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
www.geo-estate.com/
Working time
Open now
We are on social networks
About the agency

Geo Estate is an international property investment agency helping clients discover and access high-potential global markets. Since 2018, we’ve been offering global property investment & migration services, focusing on growing regions like Georgia (Tbilisi & Batumi), the UAE, Bali, and Phuket. We aim to make overseas real estate investments more transparent, accessible, and profitable for international investors.  Whether you're just exploring global real estate or already managing a diverse property portfolio, Geo Estate is here to guide you through each step of your international investment journey.

Services

• International Real Estate Investment & Migration Solutions – Georgia, the UAE, Thailand, Bali, and beyond.

• Comprehensive Deal Support & Legal Assistance

• Creation of Tailored Investment Projects & Investment Strategies 

• Full-Cycle Investment Services (Buy, Rent, Resale)

• Design & Turnkey Renovation 

• Legal & Tax Advisory 

• Investment Tours & Transfers 

• Admission to international universities

My partners
1 agent
New buildings
See all 87 new buildings
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$65,583
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 23–64 m²
18 real estate properties 18
Olympus is a whole new way of life with restaurants, cafes, and shops conveniently located in a residential complex along with the amenities that you will enjoy and need right at your doorstep. The complex is a center for a healthy lifestyle, with a sauna, a gym on the roof of each of the…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
23.5 – 64.1
69,860 – 113,457
Apartment 2 rooms
39.1 – 39.2
111,206
Studio apartment
23.2
65,583
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
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Residential complex
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,15M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 173–209 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Waterfront Residences is 3 low-rise sea-view buildings comprising 33 apartments in the heart of Laguna Phuket, Asia's finest resort complex. Each apartment in Waterfront Residences features spacious living areas and comfortable en-suite bedrooms with an outdoor terrace and private panoramic …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
173.0 – 209.0
1,15M – 1,35M
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
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Residential complex
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$134,300
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 15
Area 33–69 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Liwan is a 15-story complex of studios and 1 and 2-bedroom apartments in Dubailand. This exclusive project features limited-edition homes that combine elegance and natural charm.   Benefits: Low entry threshold for the project Post-handover installment until 2029. Promising, …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
63.9
216,500
Apartment 2 rooms
69.2
249,300
Studio apartment
33.4
134,300
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,60M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Area 260–336 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Angsana Beachfront Residences is a unique beachfront development surrounded by tropical greenery, picturesque lagoons, and premium resorts. Angsana apartments are modern residences with 2 or 3 bedrooms, a private pool, and sea views The complex consists of small 3-storey buildings, each d…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
260.0
1,60M
Apartment 3 rooms
336.0
2,70M
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$260,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 112 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The developer will have three types of interiors to choose from gray, light, and minimalist. Each villa has 2 floors, an office, a private pool, and a parking space for a car or bike. Premium quality materi…
Agency
Geo Estate
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1 2 3
Our agents in Georgia
Elias Marino
Elias Marino
680 properties
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