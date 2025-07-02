Geo Estate is an international property investment agency helping clients discover and access high-potential global markets. Since 2018, we’ve been offering global property investment & migration services, focusing on growing regions like Georgia (Tbilisi & Batumi), the UAE, Bali, and Phuket. We aim to make overseas real estate investments more transparent, accessible, and profitable for international investors. Whether you're just exploring global real estate or already managing a diverse property portfolio, Geo Estate is here to guide you through each step of your international investment journey.
• International Real Estate Investment & Migration Solutions – Georgia, the UAE, Thailand, Bali, and beyond.
• Comprehensive Deal Support & Legal Assistance
• Creation of Tailored Investment Projects & Investment Strategies
• Full-Cycle Investment Services (Buy, Rent, Resale)
• Design & Turnkey Renovation
• Legal & Tax Advisory
• Investment Tours & Transfers
• Admission to international universities