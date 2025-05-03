  1. Realting.com
GIANI Invest Group

Georgia, Tbilisi
;
Real estate agency
2010
1 year
English, Русский
About the agency

Welcome to the GIANI Invest Group!

We are a premium real estate agency in Tbilisi, offering exclusive solutions of any complexity for our clients. At GIANI Invest Group, we turn dreams into reality by providing top-notch service and a wide range of high-quality properties in one of the world’s most attractive cities.

What makes us special? Our agency offers a unique approach to each client, focusing on their individual needs and preferences. We strive to create for you the perfect housing solution that reflects your lifestyle, preferences and tastes.

Choosing Giani Invest Group, you choose the optimal combination of quality, style and professionalism in the world of premium real estate.
Trust us with your dreams and we will make them a reality!✨

Services

Our key advantages:
▪️Exclusive properties. We offer access to the most prestigious and luxurious properties in Tbilisi, including luxury apartments, luxury villas, unique homes and townhouses.
▪️Professional realtors. Our employees have deep knowledge of the real estate market and are always ready to help you make an informed choice. We accompany you through every step of the buying process, from finding and viewing properties to signing a deal, but our relationship continues.
▪️Transparency and reliability. We value your trust and always adhere to the principles of transparency and reliability in our business relations. We provide clear and complete information about each property so that you can make an informed decision.
▪️Investment. GIANI Invest Group offers not only various options for purchasing luxury housing in Tbilisi, but also unique real estate investment opportunities that will help you increase your capital and ensure financial stability in the future.

Working time
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Georgia
Aleksandr Kakava
Aleksandr Kakava
