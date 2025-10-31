  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Mardi Holding
The company is not active and is in the archive

Mardi Holding

Georgia, Batumi
;
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
If this is your company and you want to be listed on the platform, contact our managers https://realting.com/info/contacts

Agencies and real estate developers in Georgia

Developers Agencies Consultants
One Development
ELT Building
Gumbati Grupp
Esteco
Gulfstream
sisnogroup
Integrated Real Estate Services
Atlas property
Luxe Legal Services
Realting.com
Go