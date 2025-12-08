DMR Inmobiliaria EIRL

About the agency

We are a South American real estate firm founded in 1993 and headquartered in Lima, Peru. Over the past three decades, we have built a solid reputation as specialists in the commercial real estate sector, serving both local and international clients. While our primary focus is commercial properties, we also assist with select residential opportunities when specifically requested by our commercial investors.

We work closely with a wide range of Peruvian and foreign trust funds, providing strategic guidance and tailored advisory services to support their investment decisions across the region. Our firm has become a trusted gateway to the South American market for international investors seeking secure, transparent, and well-informed real estate opportunities.

Through meticulous market research, deep industry knowledge, and disciplined execution, we ensure our clients receive an A1 service experience—from the earliest stages of market analysis and due diligence to the successful structuring and negotiation of high-value real estate investments. Our commitment to professionalism and long-term relationships has positioned us as a reliable partner for investors looking to navigate and capitalize on the dynamic South American real estate landscape.