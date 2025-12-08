  1. Realting.com
DMR Inmobiliaria EIRL

Peru, Lurin
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
1993
On the platform
4 years 8 months
Languages
English, Español
About the agency

We are a South American real estate firm founded in 1993 and headquartered in Lima, Peru. Over the past three decades, we have built a solid reputation as specialists in the commercial real estate sector, serving both local and international clients. While our primary focus is commercial properties, we also assist with select residential opportunities when specifically requested by our commercial investors.

We work closely with a wide range of Peruvian and foreign trust funds, providing strategic guidance and tailored advisory services to support their investment decisions across the region. Our firm has become a trusted gateway to the South American market for international investors seeking secure, transparent, and well-informed real estate opportunities.

Through meticulous market research, deep industry knowledge, and disciplined execution, we ensure our clients receive an A1 service experience—from the earliest stages of market analysis and due diligence to the successful structuring and negotiation of high-value real estate investments. Our commitment to professionalism and long-term relationships has positioned us as a reliable partner for investors looking to navigate and capitalize on the dynamic South American real estate landscape.

Services
  1. Real estate buying / selling / renting advice
  2. Real Estate accounting, legal and tax advice
  3. Market Analysis and Research
  4. Preparation of investment portfolios 
  5. Management
  6. Appraisal
  7. Due Diligence
Working time
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Peru
Fernando Mascaró
Fernando Mascaró
1 property
