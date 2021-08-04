At the end of July 2021 Capital Commerсial, a specialized office for commercial real estate within the largest Lithuanian real estate agency, CAPITAL, became a partner of the REALTING platform.

This is a very positive event for REALTING users, since the number of objects on the platform from the Lithuanian offices of CAPITAL has grown, adding more than 3600 options, especially in the context of consistent interest in the growing real estate prices of this Baltic country.

For example, according to Eurostat, Lithuania entered the top 5 countries with the highest annual growth in housing prices in the first quarter of 2021 (+12.0%). This trend is increasing interest in commercial properties as well.

CAPITAL is a leader among real estate companies, as well as a successful franchise company offering a wide range of services «from a single source» for both residential and commercial real estate.

The CAPITAL company unites about 30 offices in Lithuania. The company plans to expand to the foreign market — opening offices in Latvia and Spain.

We must highlight a new direction in the services of Capital Commerсial: support for the transfer of businesses to Lithuania. The company closely monitors the economic and political situation in countries such as neighboring Belarus and Russia, in which the process of doing business is associated with certain difficulties. The high risks of business are forcing entrepreneurs to transport not only technological equipment, but even working employees to Lithuania, which is more stable in this respect. The relocation of business in the field of IT technologies has become especially in demand in the last year.

Based on the experience of Capital Commerсial, business relocation is a very troublesome and time-consuming process that requires the accumulation of significant information to plan the real costs of transfers. It sometimes happens that entrepreneurs have a desire to change the location of their business, but they simply do not have the necessary experience, since this is the first time they have to deal with such a situation.

Capital Commerсial specialists help companies planning relocation with all turnkey processes, including:

company registration;

full legal support during the relocation for the company and employees;

selection of an office that meets the needs of the client;

accommodation of employees;

business insurance;

and other processes that are important for the launch of the company.

Yulia Tislenko, Head of Capital Commerсial:

«The Capital Commerсial team already has successful relocation experience with local clients who have found or built premises and even entire buildings according to their needs, the so-called Build-to-suit (BTS).

Our office is mainly visited by international companies, which, according to corporate policy, change their requirements for their work space, namely the need for their building to comply with the BREEAM certificate, the requirements for the office to be class -A+, and environmental performance.

Our team has successfully assisted companies with 10 to 200 employees and organized turnkey relocations within six months, fulfilling the most incredible customer requests. And the more difficult the task, the more interesting our work».

CAPITAL services are not focused only on renting, buying and selling real estate — the company provides a wider range of services, namely:

credit intermediation — Capital Credit;

accounting and finance — Capital Finance;

real estate appraisal — Capital Valuations;

geodetic and cadastral measurements — Capital Matininkai;

insurance — Capital Insurance;

construction and contracting — Capital Construction;

repair services — Capital Apdaila;

services for the organization of sea charters, sale of yachts — Capital Marine.

