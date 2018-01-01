Bon Voyage Nicaragua S.A.
With 7+ years of experience, we are the "on-the-ground" experts in the Real Estate market in San Juan Del Sur, Nicaragua. At BVN Realty we believe there's a perfect home for everybody, no matter the budget. Our knowledge of the local area gives us a unique strategic opportunity to assist in your purchase decision. Our team is ready to support you in the Real Estate journey within the southern Nicaraguan housing market. We have spent years developing trusting relationships with sellers, buyers, investors & local businesses in and around San Juan del Sur. Check out our custom map of the San Juan del Sur area - where we highlight the BVN Realty listings - neighborhoods, river systems, essential services & some of our great businesses that here ready to serve you when you arrive! https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/edit?mid=1xi1ALY8KBvuOTHmtcf_AKJSRTuLdP28g&usp=sharing How do I relocate here? Well a friend of the agency has created this document that is constantly being updated - its 20+ pages but it gives you the insight and instructions on how to do it - let your adventure begin! https://docs.google.com/document/d/19Rl6F7sV4mRAsA0NIly6EhtE9dlpY8tU0DG2H86mtPo/edit
1. Identify a qualified Real Estate Agency in San Juan del Sur -preferably us @ BVN Realty!
Tap into and discover/interview a qualified and knowledgeable Real Estate Agent, Broker and the local business owner network here in San Juan del Sur who are happy to assist you in your property search. Our agency also offers an Astrology reading to assist focus & decision making on what you really want. Do your Google research and obtain referrals to ensure you are working with a Real Estate Agent who will go above and beyond, not only before and during the purchase process but also after your purchase to help with your transition as a new property owner in Nicaragua.
2. Visit Nicaragua
The very best way to discover the inventory of available properties is to travel to Nicaragua. The international Airport in Managua has a wide arrange of connections and is an excellent hub for future travels to other Central America destinations. We can assist with any transportation needs you may have and can arrange private transportation for you. In some cases you can actually rent one of the properties you are interested in.
3. Submit an Offer
The presentation of the offer for the purchase of a property begins with an additional first deposit of $500 USD for a building lot and $1000 USD for a home. This deposit is deductible from the purchase price and serves only as a reservation deposit to reserve and hold the promotion of the property by the owner and our agency. This deposit is 100% refundable in case of non-acceptance of the offer by the seller.
The contract will be considered null and void; which leads to the full refund of the deposit; If the title is not transferable for any reason that prevents its registration in the Buyer's name. In this case, upon discovery of the issue preventing title transfer and registration, all funds paid will be returned in full to the Buyer; (Cf. Extract of Law No. 822).
4. Sign a Private Sales Agreement
Once your price has been negotiated and granted, your property has been defined, and your payment method established the buyer and seller will execute a Private Sales Agreement (Price, terms, conditions, and contingencies of the purchase). This document can be signed digitally and does not require either party’s physical presence in Nicaragua for execution. (www.eversign.com)
5. Choose a Lawyer
BVN Real Estate has established relationships with a network of Nicaraguan Lawyers. It is wise to also review any legal documents with your own trusted personal Lawyer in your own home country. We are willing to work with whatever legal representation you may have.
6. Make a 10% deposit
A deposit equal to 10% will be made upon signature of the Private Sales Agreement document. Those amounts are refundable only if Title is not transferable for any reason, preventing it from being registered in the name of the Buyer. In this case, upon discovery of the issue preventing transfer and registration of title all funds paid will be returned in full to the Buyer; (Cf. Extract of law No. 822).
7. Closing
8. Register the Property
9. Complete Property Registration