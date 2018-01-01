Bon Voyage Nicaragua S.A.

Services

1. Identify a qualified Real Estate Agency in San Juan del Sur -preferably us @ BVN Realty!

Tap into and discover/interview a qualified and knowledgeable Real Estate Agent, Broker and the local business owner network here in San Juan del Sur who are happy to assist you in your property search. Our agency also offers an Astrology reading to assist focus & decision making on what you really want. Do your Google research and obtain referrals to ensure you are working with a Real Estate Agent who will go above and beyond, not only before and during the purchase process but also after your purchase to help with your transition as a new property owner in Nicaragua.

2. Visit Nicaragua

The very best way to discover the inventory of available properties is to travel to Nicaragua. The international Airport in Managua has a wide arrange of connections and is an excellent hub for future travels to other Central America destinations. We can assist with any transportation needs you may have and can arrange private transportation for you. In some cases you can actually rent one of the properties you are interested in.

3. Submit an Offer

The presentation of the offer for the purchase of a property begins with an additional first deposit of $500 USD for a building lot and $1000 USD for a home. This deposit is deductible from the purchase price and serves only as a reservation deposit to reserve and hold the promotion of the property by the owner and our agency. This deposit is 100% refundable in case of non-acceptance of the offer by the seller.

The contract will be considered null and void; which leads to the full refund of the deposit; If the title is not transferable for any reason that prevents its registration in the Buyer's name. In this case, upon discovery of the issue preventing title transfer and registration, all funds paid will be returned in full to the Buyer; (Cf. Extract of Law No. 822).

4. Sign a Private Sales Agreement

Once your price has been negotiated and granted, your property has been defined, and your payment method established the buyer and seller will execute a Private Sales Agreement (Price, terms, conditions, and contingencies of the purchase). This document can be signed digitally and does not require either party’s physical presence in Nicaragua for execution. (www.eversign.com)

5. Choose a Lawyer

BVN Real Estate has established relationships with a network of Nicaraguan Lawyers. It is wise to also review any legal documents with your own trusted personal Lawyer in your own home country. We are willing to work with whatever legal representation you may have.

6. Make a 10% deposit

A deposit equal to 10% will be made upon signature of the Private Sales Agreement document. Those amounts are refundable only if Title is not transferable for any reason, preventing it from being registered in the name of the Buyer. In this case, upon discovery of the issue preventing transfer and registration of title all funds paid will be returned in full to the Buyer; (Cf. Extract of law No. 822).

