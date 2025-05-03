  1. Realting.com
AN 39 metrov

Russia, Kaliningrad
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2013
On the platform
3 years 2 months
Languages
Русский
Website
taplink.cc/an_39metrov
We are on social networks
About the agency

We are a team of professionals in the field of real estate:

The real estate agency "39 Meters"!

A realtor is not just a real estate specialist. A realtor should be your most reliable and faithful assistant in your apartment-related ventures. After all, you trust them with your future quality of life! Don't you agree?
An indicator of the effectiveness of our work is the repeated requests of our clients for services and their recommendations to their families and friends. They contact us because they are sure that they will find understanding and help in solving their issues with us. Our team will choose the option that best suits your interests

Services
  • Selection and sale of apartments in New buildings
  • Sale/purchase of housing in the secondary fund
  • Country houses, cottages, plots in cottage settlements
  • Sale/purchase/lease of commercial real estate
  • Full legal support
  • Selection of the optimal bank mortgage lending program  
Our agents in Russia
Svetlana Klemyatova
