One Moscow

Russia, Kozelsk
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
3 years 3 months
Languages
Русский
Website
onemsk.ru/
We are on social networks
About the agency

Premium real estate in the capital.
We stand for our clients and give them objective information on the market. We will help you find an apartment and earn from 10% per annum on investments in new buildings.

New buildings
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
Moscow, Russia
from
$114,493
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 10
Area 45–56 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Residential business class apartments « Queen 13 » for those who live and work in the Ostankino area and love this location. / p A ten-story house for 205 apartments offers future residents unique apartment formats, including 4 penthouses with terraces, 2 of which are two-level. The fa…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.0 – 47.6
157,324 – 181,181
Apartment 2 rooms
55.5
220,121
Residential complex Primavera
Residential complex Primavera
Moscow, Russia
from
$290,164
The year of construction 2024
Area 41–101 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The club town on the Primavera River is located on one of the most picturesque coastlines in northwestern Moscow. br / Apartments with unsurpassed views of the river will allow you to admire the sun and water at the same time, and the first line will always remain the first. / p
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.2 – 44.3
222,633 – 248,822
Apartment 2 rooms
77.3 – 100.9
328,880 – 588,149
Residential complex Portland
Residential complex Portland
Moscow, Russia
from
$153,884
The year of construction 2025
Area 25–117 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Portland - a coastal quarter of 8 houses up to 29 floors high with business apartments located in the Pechatniki area, on South Port Street The architectural project « PORTLAND » was developed by De Architekten Cie. The complex consists of 2 lines. Each has 4 towers, interconnected by shopp…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
25.4 – 44.8
115,731 – 213,690
Apartment 2 rooms
56.6 – 90.4
198,780 – 366,212
Apartment 3 rooms
88.3
302,423
Apartment 4 rooms
99.9 – 116.6
393,916 – 449,067
Studio apartment
27.0
154,785
Residential complex Forst
Residential complex Forst
Moscow, Russia
from
$215,574
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 20
Area 28–136 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Project « FORST » is located in a picturesque place in Moscow near the Simonovskaya embankment. br / According to the official website, the project consists of five buildings for 808 apartments. Some apartments are equipped with terraces br / The courtyard is landscaped and has e…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
40.4
191,420
Apartment 2 rooms
60.5
292,353
Apartment 3 rooms
136.5
816,780
Studio apartment
27.7
153,742
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Moscow, Russia
Moscow, Russia
from
$296,721
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 21
Area 34–123 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Gllorax Aura Belorusskaya — premium representative project in the Leningradsky Prospekt area from the federal developer GloraX. The club format of the house provides residents with an exclusive quality of life and all the benefits of a single successful social environment. br / br / …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.8
352,747
Apartment 2 rooms
67.6
418,008
Apartment 3 rooms
92.0
549,011
Apartment 4 rooms
122.7
887,936
Studio apartment
34.2
217,537
Kseniya Bolihina
Kseniya Bolihina
30 properties
